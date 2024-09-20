IND vs BAN 1st Test | "Seemed an inning without purpose": Former India cricketer on KL Rahul

In the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Rahul returned to the pavilion with a score of just 16 runs after facing 52 deliveries. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the man who claimed his wicket. India's top-order collapsed, and the team was struggling at 34/3

KL Rahul. Pic/PTI

Following the poor performance of KL Rahul in the IND vs BAN 1st Test, former Team India player Sanjay Manjrekar criticized him.

"Completely understandable that they went for KL Rahul, It was just about experience, class, and recent form - the century in South Africa and an 80 in the only Test he played against England. But this is KL Rahul's story, It is amazing that he plays a brilliant innings at the Test level and the next two to three innings, it seems like he has got a pair in the last Test. Even when you saw him bat today, it almost seemed an inning without purpose," Manjrekar said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that KL Rahul has a temperament problem during his batting time following which he is failing to score runs in Test cricket.

"That is more of a temperamental problem with KL Rahul that has plagued him for 50 Test matches because the numbers that he has, while he has got some brilliant hundreds, an average of 34 with quite a few 100s in testing conditions tells you about his temperament, which we got a look at today as well," the former right-hand batter added.

Recapping Day 1 of the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the Chennai Test, the first of the two-match series with India.

India's top-order collapsed, and the team was struggling at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. But India were reduced to 144/6 and Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

(With ANI Inputs)