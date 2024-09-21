The umpire opted for a review to confirm the decision, which ultimately appeared on the big screen in favor of India

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (C) celebrates with Virat Kohli (R) after taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 1st Test: Kohli's comedic dance moves celebrating Shakib Al Hasan's dismissal capture hearts online; WATCH x 00:00

From Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable century on Day 1 to Jasprit Bumrah's impressive four-wicket haul on Day 2, the ongoing IND vs BAN 1st Test has been a visual delight for cricket enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

India was bowled out for 376 runs on Day 2, but their bowlers responded brilliantly, dismissing Bangladesh for a mere 149.

Pacers Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep stifled any attempts at resistance from the Bangladeshi lineup.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan emerged as the top scorer for Bangladesh with 33 runs, but his dismissal provided a moment of levity for fans.

Also Read: Pant, Gill put India in command with emotional hundreds

In the 31st over of Bangladesh's innings, Shakib attempted a reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery. The ball edged off his bat, allowing wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to execute a superb catch behind the stumps.

The umpire opted for a review to confirm the decision, which ultimately appeared on the big screen in favor of India. In response, the entire team erupted in joyous celebration.

Star batter Virat Kohli, not one to hide his enthusiasm, seized the moment and showcased his excitement with a hilarious dance.

Watch the video below.

Off the boot and in the safe hands of Pant! ☝️



Ravindra Jadeja delivers yet again! 💪#INDvBAN #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/UMvDwJTlRk — JioCinema (@JioCinema) September 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill cleansed months of hurt, anxiety, and disappointments of varying nature with emotional hundreds to place India in a prime position.

Gill (119 not out) and Pant (109) led the hosts' run glut with an alliance of 167 for the fourth wicket that helped India, overnight 81/3, declare their second innings at 287 for 4 for an overall lead of 514.

Bangladesh showed some spunk in their second innings of the IND vs BAN 1st Test to reach 158 for four when play was called off at 4.25 pm due to bad light. They still need a whopping 357 runs for the result to be in their favour.

(With agency inputs)