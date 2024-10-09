Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Nitish Reddy stamps his authority in T20 cricket with 34 ball 74

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Nitish Reddy stamps his authority in T20 cricket with 34-ball 74

Updated on: 09 October,2024 08:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Reddy entered the crease at number four following the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma in the third over, setting the stage for a remarkable performance

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Nitish Reddy stamps his authority in T20 cricket with 34-ball 74

Nitish Reddy (Pic: AFP)

India's promising young talent, Nitish Kumar Reddy, showcased his potential by scoring his maiden T20I half-century, repaying the trust of captain Suryakumar Yadav during IND vs BAN 2nd T20I on Wednesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.


Reddy entered the crease at number four following the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma in the third over, setting the stage for a remarkable performance.


The 21-year-old exhibited an impressive display of batting, amassing 74 runs off just 34 balls, which included four elegant boundaries and seven explosive sixes. This innings not only marked his first half-century in international T20 cricket but also positioned him as the fourth youngest Indian to achieve this milestone, following the likes of Rohit Sharma (20 years and 143 days), Tilak Varma (20 years and 271 days), and Rishabh Pant (21 years and 38 days).


Also Read: Fans swarm Rohit Sharma for selfies during training in Mumbai; WATCH

Reddy began his innings with a cautious approach, managing only one boundary in his first 13 balls while facing Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

However, he soon shifted gears, demonstrating his ability to accelerate the scoring rate. In the ninth over, he struck Mahumudullah Riyad for a towering six over long-on, signaling his intent to dominate.

The right-handed batsman faced a moment of uncertainty when he survived a close leg-before-wicket (LBW) appeal against the Bangladeshi spinner. He was struck just outside off stump while attempting a reverse sweep, a pivotal moment that could have changed the course of his innings. However, Reddy maintained his composure and capitalised on the opportunity.

In the following over, he unleashed his aggressive side, hitting Rishad Hossain for consecutive sixes, propelling himself into the 20s and building momentum for his innings in IND vs BAN 2nd T20I. His confident stroke play and ability to find the boundary with ease not only delighted the crowd but also underlined his readiness to perform at the international level.

