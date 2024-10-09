Breaking News
IND vs NZ Test series: Fans swarm Rohit Sharma for selfies during training in Mumbai; WATCH

IND vs NZ Test series: Fans swarm Rohit Sharma for selfies during training in Mumbai; WATCH

Updated on: 09 October,2024 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Multiple videos circulating on social media indicate that Sharma has begun his training regimen for the three-match IND vs NZ Test series

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Rohit Sharma, currently relishing a break from the rigors of cricket, has commenced preparations for the upcoming IND vs NZ Test series, which kicks off on October 16 in Bengaluru.


The Indian skipper headed to the Reliance Corporate Park Cricket Ground in Mumbai for training but was quickly surrounded by a large crowd of enthusiastic cricket fans.


Multiple videos circulating on social media indicate that Sharma has begun his training regimen for the three-match IND vs NZ Test series. However, after an intense practice session, as he was leaving the facility, a significant number of fans swarmed the ground in hopes of capturing selfies and securing autographs.


In the midst of the excitement, Sharma could be heard asking the fans to slow down and kindly requested them to leave the field.

Also Read: IND vs NZ Test series: Viral video features Rohit Sharma’s touching birthday tribute to fan

Recently, Sharma led India to a resounding 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh, clinching a seven-wicket win in the second Test to complete the series whitewash. This triumph not only solidified India’s dominance but also strengthened their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

With a points percentage of 74.24%, India currently holds the lead, while defending champions Australia follow in second place with a percentage of 62.50%. The finalists from the 2023 WTC are closely pursued by Sri Lanka (55.56%), England (42.19%), South Africa (38.89%), and New Zealand (37.50%). Following the two consecutive defeats to India, Bangladesh has fallen to seventh place with a points percentage of 34.38%.

Looking ahead, India’s prospects for qualifying for a third consecutive WTC final remain bright. If the team secures victories in at least four of their remaining eight matches without incurring any penalties, they will be guaranteed a top-two finish in the standings.

