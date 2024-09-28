Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rain washes out second day of Kanpur Test

Rain washes out second day of Kanpur Test

Updated on: 28 September,2024 02:46 PM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

Top

As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. In that scenario, the match seems to be headed for a draw

Rain washes out second day of Kanpur Test

Team India celebrating a wicket during a Test match (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Rain washes out second day of Kanpur Test
x
00:00

The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was on Saturday called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent downpour.


The drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain, not letting the action begin on day two at Green Park Stadium. The groundsmen put the three super soppers to work around 11:15 am after the rain stopped. The visibility was also poor. As conditions did not improve, the second day's play was called off officially at 2:15 pm.


Also Read: Nicholas Pooran scripts history, breaks Rizwan's T20 record


As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. In that scenario, the match seems to be headed for a draw.

Bangladesh had ended the rain-curtailed opening day at 107 for three as only 35 overs could be bowled.

India pacer Akash Deep accounted for Bangladeshi openers, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back rival skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india bangladesh Team India sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK