"If we play well against those two, we'll find ourselves in a better position": Glenn Maxwell on this Indian duo

Updated on: 27 September,2024 06:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Glenn Maxwell who last represented Australia in Test cricket in 2017 said that his side needs to look after this spin duo. The Ashwin-Jadeja combine has taken a whopping 821 wickets between them in 330 innings with 50 five-wicket hauls

Glenn Maxwell (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
"If we play well against those two, we'll find ourselves in a better position": Glenn Maxwell on this Indian duo
Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that his side's success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is linked to how they deal with Team India stars Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.


Ahead of the event, Team India will look to secure their third consecutive title after sealing victories in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series.


Team India is the only Asian side to defeat Australia at their home in a Test series. Maxwell said Ashwin and Jadeja have often dictated the course of the game.


"I think that over a long period of time, having played against guys like Ashwin and Jadeja, those two seem to have always been the ones we've faced consistently, and the battles we've had with them have often dictated the outcome of the game," Maxwell told Star Sports.

Glenn Maxwell who last represented Australia in Test cricket in 2017 said that his side needs to look after this spin duo.

The Ashwin-Jadeja combine has taken a whopping 821 wickets between them in 330 innings with 50 five-wicket hauls.

"If we play well against those two (Ashwin, Jadeja), we'll generally find ourselves in a better position compared to when they've had a field day and run through us."

"Those two guys have been there for most of my career, being of a similar age", he added.

Glenn Maxwell also hailed India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah by terming him as the best in the business at the moment.

"And probably, more recently, Jasprit Bumrah. I was there in his first year of the IPL in 2013 at Mumbai and pretty much faced him every day in the nets."

"To see him evolve from a young, untapped talent to what he is now the probably best bowler across all three formats is a pretty amazing story", he noted.

(With PTI Inputs)

