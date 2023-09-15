IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4: Jadeja has taken 200 wickets in 174 ODI innings at an average of 36.83 and an economy rate of 4.89

Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4: Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite list x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Jadeja completed 200 ODI wickets during IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4 clash Jadeja bagged his 200th wicket as he dismissed Shamim Hossain He has taken 200 wickets in 174 ODI innings at an average of 36.83

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday etched his name in the annals of ODI history after he completed 200 ODI wickets during IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4 clash.

The 34-year-old became only the second Indian player after 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to complete the unique ODI double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jadeja bagged his 200th wicket as he dismissed Shamim Hossain. The all-rounder has taken 200 wickets in 174 ODI innings at an average of 36.83 and an economy rate of 4.89.

Also Read: IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli's sprint during innings break amuses Internet; Watch

Before the game against Bangladesh, Jadeja needed only a wicket to complete 200 wickets in ODIs and join Kapil Dev in a unique record for 2000 runs and 200 wickets for India in ODIs. Till Jadeja's feat, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain was the only Indian all-rounder to record double (2000 runs and 200 wickets) which he achieved in 166 ODI innings in 1978.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy exploited the reduced firepower in India's bowling attack to score half-centuries and guide Bangladesh to a healthy 265 for eight.

Shakib played an innings that suited a captain, scoring 80 off 85 balls and Hridoy supported him with a stubborn 81-ball 54, after India put them to bat. In the context of the tournament, the match did not carry much significance as India have already qualified for the final. They will face Sri Lanka in the summit clash on Sunday.

Hence on the periphery, it made sense that India rested five first-choice players in - Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. It also gave India a chance to hand an ODI debut to Tilak Varma, while Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna too got some game time.

(With agency inputs)