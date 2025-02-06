England got off to a flier, reaching 71 for no loss in only eight overs, but India fought back with regular wickets to not allow the visitors run away with momentum

Harshit Rana (Pic: AFP)

Debutant pacer Harshit Rana (3/53) and seasoned left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared six wickets between them as India bowled out England for a modest 248 in the first One-Day International on Thursday.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel bagged a wicket apiece.

England got off to a flier, reaching 71 for no loss in only eight overs, but India fought back with regular wickets to not allow the visitors run away with momentum.

While Phil Salt (43) and Ben Duckett (32) gave England a solid start, skipper Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51) hit fifties.

Brief Scores:

England: 248 in 47.4 overs (Phil Salt 43, Ben Duckett 32, Jos Buttler 52, Jacob Bethell 51; H Rana 3/53, R Jadeja 3/26) vs India.

(With agency inputs)