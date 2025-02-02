“I think it’s not a like-for-like replacement. We don’t agree with that. I think either Shivam has put on about 25mph with the ball or Harshit’s really improved his batting"

Skipper Jos Buttler after England’s defeat on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

England captain Jos Buttler has reacted sharply to India’s 12th man and concussion replacement Harshit Rana, who he felt was not a like-for-like replacement for Shivam Dube in Friday’s fourth T20I here.

Dube (53) was struck on the helmet by Jamie Overton in the penultimate delivery of the India innings. “I think it’s not a like-for-like replacement. We don’t agree with that. I think either Shivam has put on about 25mph with the ball or Harshit’s really improved his batting.

“I still think we should have gone on to win the match. I don’t think the England team lost because of him, but he helped. As I came out to bat, I was thinking ‘who’s Harshit on for?’ And they said he’s the concussion replacement, which I obviously disagreed with. It’s not a like-for-like replacement. They said that the match referee had made the decision. But yeah, we’ll ask Javagal [Srinath, match referee] some questions just to get some clarity around it,” said Buttler.