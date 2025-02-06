The highly anticipated clash, which saw the Indian skipper take the crease with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, quickly turned into an unfortunate spectacle for the ‘Hitman'

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's frustrating run with the bat took another dramatic turn in the opening ODI against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

The highly anticipated clash, which saw the Indian skipper take the crease with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, quickly turned into an unfortunate spectacle for the ‘Hitman'. Rohit, known for his explosive batting and ability to dominate attacks, could manage only a paltry 2 runs before his untimely dismissal.

As he walked to the middle, alongside young partner Jaiswal, expectations were high. The crowd, eager for a glimpse of the captain’s explosive batting, had their eyes firmly fixed on him. However, it was Jaiswal, making his debut, who immediately stole the limelight.

The young left-hander showcased remarkable composure and flair, driving boundaries with ease in the opening overs. Rohit, on the other hand, appeared content to watch from the non-striker's end, as his partner dictated the pace and rhythm of the innings.

For a brief moment, it seemed as though the Indian captain would play the anchor role, allowing Jaiswal to build an innings. But, just as the excitement began to grow, disaster struck. Jaiswal, who had looked promising, was dismissed for 15, cutting short what could have been a memorable debut. Rohit, now faced with the responsibility of steadying the innings, could not seize the opportunity to turn the tide in India’s favour.

What followed was a painful reminder of Rohit’s recent struggles in international cricket. In the very next over, Saqib Mahmood bowled a delivery that seemed tailor-made for a confident strike. Rohit, looking to assert himself, went for a lofted shot over mid-wicket. However, the execution was all wrong. The ball sailed high into the air, offering an easy catch for Liam Livingstone, who was positioned perfectly at mid-wicket. The crowd fell silent, as Rohit’s departure left the Indian dressing room stunned.