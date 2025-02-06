Breaking News
'Take my knee and please play': Netizens react to Virat Kohli's absence in 1st ODI against England

Updated on: 06 February,2025 02:21 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Virat had a strapping around his right knee and was seen walking rather gingerly as he joined the team during the practice session

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Virat Kohli, one of India's most prominent cricketers, has been ruled out of the opening ODI against England in Nagpur due to a knee injury. The news came as a surprise to many, as it was confirmed by Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. This announcement left fans shocked and raised questions about the state of Kohli's fitness ahead of a crucial series.


During the toss, Rohit said, "We wanted to bowl first, but it does not matter a lot. Need to be aggressive with the ball at the start and then need to do well later. Nice to get some time off, it is a fresh start and this is a great chance to do well. It is very important to get some gametime, try and maximize whatever opportunity we have. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and Harshit (Rana) are making his debut, unfortunately Virat (Kohli) is not playing, he had a knee problem last night."


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also confirmed the development, posting, "Update: Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee."


Virat had a strapping around his right knee and was seen walking rather gingerly as he joined the team during the practice session.

The 36-year-old's presence in the match was highly anticipated as despite his Test struggles, there is very little doubt about Virat's greatness in ODIs. Since the 2023-start, he has made 1,435 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 65.22, with six centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 166*. His strike rate is 98.42.

He top-scored during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (both tournament and in all-time lists), with 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three matches and six fifties, winning the 'Player of the Tournament' award. During the Sri Lanka ODIs last year, he could score just 58 runs in three innings, with best score of 24.

Kohli’s performance in the recent Test series against New Zealand and Australia was far below his usual standards. In the series against New Zealand, which was played at home, and then in Australia, Kohli failed to make a significant impact, leaving fans and experts alike speculating about his form. Adding to his struggles, Kohli’s performance in a Ranji Trophy game for Delhi against Railways just a week ago was also underwhelming, as he could only manage six runs in his sole innings.

The ODI series against England marks the final set of games for India before the prestigious Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. Kohli’s absence from this opening ODI raises questions about his availability for the remaining matches in the series and the upcoming Champions Trophy. The Indian team, having suffered a shocking 0-2 loss in their last ODI series against Sri Lanka in August, will now have to navigate these challenges without one of their best players in the lineup.

Fans on social media were quick to express their disbelief at the sudden news, with many taking to Twitter to voice their concerns. Many questioned the timing of Kohli’s injury, as he had only recently been seen playing in domestic cricket.

