Sent in to bat, opener Danielle Wyatt (75) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) shared an 87-ball 138 for the third wicket after Renuka Thakur Singh (3/27) reduced England to 2 for 2 in the first over

Team England (Pic: AFP)

England dished out a clinical all-round show to beat India by 38 runs in the first women's T20I on Wednesday.

Earlier, marauding fifties by Danni Wyatt (75) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt (77) powered England Women to 197 for six after early stuttering.

Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt put on a record 138 runs for the third wicket for England, which was also their first century stand against India in T20Is, after they were asked to bat first.

India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur (4-0-27-3) was the pick among the bowlers as she struck twice in a row in the first over to dismiss Sophie Dunkley (1) and Alice Capsey (0).

But Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt's counter-attack saw England dominating the remainder of the first innings.

The hosts also appeared to have lost the steam soon after the early breakthroughs, failing to drive home the advantage as they were guilty of bowling and fielding poorly.

Wyatt, who took charge of the recovery after the early blows, stroked her way to a 47-ball 75 studded with eight fours and two sixes to record her third fifty against India in the format.

She also got a lifeline when Pooja Vastrakar spilled a catch at long-on off Shreyanka Patil (2/44).

On the other hand, Sciver-Brunt smacked as many as 13 fours to make 77 off only 53 balls, unleashing powerful hits on both the sides, particularly sweep shots, for her fifth T20I half-century against India.

In reply, India were stopped at 159 for six with Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) taking three wickets for England. Shafali Verma top-scored for India with a 42-ball 52.

Brief Scores:

England: 197 for 6 in 20 overs (Danielle Wyatt 75, Nat Sciver-Brunt 77; Renuka Thakur Singh 3/27).

India: 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 52; Sophie Ecclestone 3/15)

(With inputs from agencies)