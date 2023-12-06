India have only six T20Is and an IPL between now and the next World Cup, to be played in the West Indies and the USA in June

Indian players celebrate the fall of a wicket against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Too many cooks spoil a broth? x 00:00

While no praise is enough for India’s sprightly bunch of 'Gen-Next' stars for having undermined the newly-crowned world champions Australia on home turf, the selection headache for the management in the buildup to next year’s T20 World Cup is likely to kick in sooner than later.