Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Leaving Shami out was a good ploy Ganguly

'Leaving Shami out was a good ploy': Ganguly

Updated on: 23 January,2025 06:20 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

They opted for an extra spinner, which is not a bad ploy.

'Leaving Shami out was a good ploy': Ganguly

Mohd Shami. Pic/Getty Images

Indian cricket fans welcomed the inclusion of Mohammed Shami in India’s squad after a long injury layoff. But they were surprised when the fast bowler didn’t figure in the playing XI in the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.


Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly


However, Sourav Ganguly was fine with Shami being left out of the XI. “They opted for an extra spinner, which is not a bad ploy. Gautam Gambhir [head coach] knows that the English batsmen can’t play spin bowling authoritatively. We have seen the inability of the England team against top-class spin bowling,” Ganguly said.


The Kolkata-based former India captain looked at the positive side over Shami getting more time to recharge his batteries and was hopeful of him getting a chance in the remainder of the series.

mohammed shami sourav ganguly India vs England cricket news sports

