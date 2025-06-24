With 350 runs needed on the final day and all ten wickets intact, the task seemed improbable

England on Tuesday pulled off one of their most memorable Test wins in recent years, chasing down a daunting target of 371 to beat India by five wickets on the final day of the first Test at Headingley. The hosts reached 373 for five in just 82 overs, sealing a thrilling win late on Day 5 and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The match had all the ingredients of a classic, with India posting formidable scores in both innings, 471 in the first and 364 in the second, powered by centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. England, however, matched India’s intensity with a resilient first-innings reply of 465, built around solid contributions from Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root.

With 350 runs needed on the final day and all ten wickets intact, the task seemed improbable. But England’s openers turned the game on its head with a sensational 188-run stand. Duckett led the charge with a fluent and authoritative century, taking on the Indian bowlers with an aggressive yet controlled approach. Crawley played a pivotal support role, frustrating India’s attack throughout the opening session.

India mounted a spirited comeback in the middle session. Prasidh Krishna broke the opening partnership, and Shardul Thakur’s double blow, removing both Duckett and Harry Brook in quick succession, brought the visitors back into the contest. Yet, the experience and composure of Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes proved decisive.

Root anchored the chase with a measured, unbeaten knock, guiding England past the target with 15 minutes of play remaining. Stokes played a gritty hand before falling late in the day, but by then, the outcome was all but secured. England’s calculated aggression, coupled with their ability to absorb pressure, underpinned the successful chase.

India, meanwhile, were left to reflect on what might have been. Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s incisive spells, the rest of the bowling unit struggled with consistency and penetration, especially on a fifth-day pitch that offered variable bounce, light turn, and intermittent reverse swing. Dropped chances and missed opportunities compounded India’s frustrations.