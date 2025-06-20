Gill’s knock marked his sixth Test century for India. Playing in his 33rd match and 60th innings, the 25-year-old right-hander is on the verge of reaching the 2,000-run milestone in the format

Shubman Gill (Pic: BCCI)

Shubman Gill delivered a composed and elegant century on Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, helping India seize control of the contest. After India went to lunch at 92/2, Gill entered after the break and stitched together a crucial partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had earlier reached his fifth Test ton.

The pair added a solid 129-run stand for the third wicket, laying a strong foundation. By tea, they remained unbeaten and had steered India to 215/2, with Gill and Jaiswal contributing a 123-run unbroken partnership. Post the tea break, Jaiswal was dismissed for a well-made 101, but India’s momentum continued. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant joined Gill at the crease, and the two combined for a vital fifty-run stand that carried India past the 300-run mark.

Gill’s knock marked his sixth Test century for India. Playing in his 33rd match and 60th innings, the 25-year-old right-hander is on the verge of reaching the 2,000-run milestone in the format. He entered the match with 1,893 Test runs and has now strengthened his credentials with another masterclass in red-ball cricket.

In addition to his six centuries, Gill has registered seven half-centuries. His record against England continues to flourish, across 11 matches and 19 innings, he has amassed over 675 runs at an average exceeding 42. This innings marked his third century and sixth 50-plus score against the Three Lions.

This century was also Gill’s second in overseas Tests played in the home country of the opposition. He has now crossed 740 runs in away Tests and has surpassed 600 runs in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). Notably, this was Gill’s first century in SENA conditions.

In First-Class cricket, Gill continues to build an impressive portfolio. He has now scored 15 centuries across 62 matches and 108 innings, with a tally exceeding 4,675 runs at an average of around 48. His FC career also includes 19 half-centuries, reinforcing his standing as one of India’s most promising and consistent young batters across formats.