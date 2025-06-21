Breaking News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Confident Jaiswal paces innings to perfection

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Confident Jaiswal paces innings to perfection

Updated on: 21 June,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Leeds
Santosh Suri

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Confident Jaiswal paces innings to perfection

India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) and KL Rahul (right) during their 91-run stand at Headingley yesterday as England skipper Ben Stokes looks on. Pic/AP, PTI

When he scored a brilliant century on his Test debut in Roseau in July 2021 against the West Indies, commentator Ian Bishop famously said, “Remember the name Yashasvi Jaiswal.” Ever since, the left-handed opener has lived up to his reputation and talent. After two of his previous four Test centuries had come overseas, Jaiswal added another ton to his impressive CV in his first-ever Test match in England on Friday. He has given a strong indication that after Rohit Sharma’s retirement, he is the one who can carry forward the legacy of his fellow Mumbai opener.  

Though he came to England on the back of a massive 712-run aggregate in the five-match home series in early 2024, there was bound to be uncertainty and circumspection when playing a Test here for the first time, and that too at Headingley, which has the reputation of helping seam bowlers initially. So, when India were put in to bat by Ben Stokes, there were doubts about how long the visiting openers would last. But with grit and determination and in lovely sunny weather, openers Jaiswal and the experienced KL Rahul gave India a typical Test match start, with both hardly looking in any apparent trouble. The hangover of the IPL, it seemed, had been overcome.


Of course, there was an odd rash stroke by the pugnacious Uttar Pradesh-born Mumbaikar, but he was immediately told to show restraint, first by Rahul and then by skipper Shubman Gill, before he went on to post his fifth century in his 20th Test match.


It was obvious that the seniors at the other end had worked wonders for Jaiswal’s confidence. He tends to attempt rash strokes now and then, but with a bit of luck, he got away. He also took two knocks, one in the ribs and the other on the forearm, but did not flinch one bit as the bowlers tried to subdue him. He played some lovely strokes, both off pacers and the lone spinner Shoaib Bashir, and raced away to his century in 144 balls with 16 fours and a six.

In the second over after tea though, he departed to a rather casual stroke, and in the bargain got out below 150 after scoring a Test hundred for the first time. 

91
No. of runs put on by openers Jaiswal and KL Rahul — India’s first 50-plus opening stand at Leeds since 1986

 

India vs England Yashasvi Jaiswal ben stokes test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

