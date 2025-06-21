Rishabh Pant’s 134 was a masterclass in counter-attacking batting and a crucial innings in the context of the match

Shubman Gill after hitting a century on Day 1 (Pic: BCCI)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: India lose last seven wickets for 41 runs, fold for 471 vs England x 00:00

Rishabh Pant’s brilliant 178-ball 134 lit up Day 2 of the first Test in Leeds, but England staged a fierce fightback to restrict India to 471 in their first innings. The hosts claimed seven Indian wickets for just 41 runs in a dramatic post-lunch collapse, clawing their way back into the contest after a dominant start by the visitors.

India began the day in a commanding position at 359 for 3, with Shubman Gill and Pant well-set at the crease. However, it was England who struck the first blow of the morning. Shoaib Bashir provided the breakthrough, dismissing Gill for a majestic 147. The Indian skipper, who faced 227 balls and struck 19 fours and a six, edged one to the slips, ending what had been a serene and authoritative knock.

Gill’s dismissal opened the floodgates. Karun Nair, who had walked in at the fall of the captain, lasted just four balls. He fell without scoring, caught by Ollie Pope off a sharp delivery from Ben Stokes. The England captain continued to lead from the front, striking again just before the lunch interval. He removed Shardul Thakur for 1, caught behind, picking up his fourth wicket of the match and further tilting the balance in his side’s favour.

Despite the flurry of wickets, Pant stood tall. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter showcased a perfect blend of aggression and composure during his innings. Resuming on 65*, Pant initially curbed his natural instincts, carefully navigating England’s disciplined attack before gradually accelerating. His strokeplay grew increasingly fluent as he inched closer to the milestone. The landmark came in typically flamboyant fashion, Pant launched Shoaib Bashir for a towering six over mid-wicket to bring up his seventh Test hundred. He celebrated with a front flip, drawing thunderous applause from the Headingley crowd.

Pant’s 134 was a masterclass in counter-attacking batting and a crucial innings in the context of the match. However, his dismissal triggered a lower-order collapse. England's bowlers, led by Stokes and supported ably by the likes of Bashir and Woakes, tightened the screws. India, who at one point looked set for a total well in excess of 500, lost their last few wickets in quick succession.

By the time the innings folded at 471, England had wrested back some control. The morning had belonged to India, but the hosts ensured the momentum swung their way heading into the second half of the match.