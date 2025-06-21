The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter brought that signature move back on Saturday at Headingley, moments after reaching his 146-ball Test hundred in emphatic fashion, launching England spinner Shoaib Bashir for a towering six

Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his century on day two (Pic: AFP)

Not long ago, India’s Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant grabbed headlines with his now-viral celebration, an impeccably executed front flip, following a blistering 61-ball century in IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter brought that signature move back on Saturday at Headingley, moments after reaching his 146-ball Test hundred in emphatic fashion, launching England spinner Shoaib Bashir for a towering six.

WHAT A KNOCK, WHAT A CELEBRATION! 💪💯



2018, 2021 & now 2025 - 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙃𝘼𝘽𝙃-𝙋𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙄 continues on the English soil! 💪



👉 7th Test century

👉 4th vs ENG in Tests

👉 3rd in ENG in Tests#ENGvIND 1st Test, Day 2 | Streaming LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/PLSZ49Mrj4… pic.twitter.com/MUySzy7Jr8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 21, 2025

The left-hander, who resumed his innings on 65*, wasted no time in asserting his authority as he drove a fine-leg boundary off Brydon Carse to get going. He unleashed a flurry of boundaries against Carse before shifting his focus to spinner Bashir.

Pant overtook the legendary MS Dhoni, who had held the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Dhoni had scored six Test hundreds across 90 matches, while Pant now boasts seven centuries in just 44 appearances.

This century also marked Pant’s third in English conditions, a feat unmatched by any overseas wicketkeeper. The achievement not only highlights his adaptability but also cements his reputation as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket today. In doing so, Pant joined the illustrious company of Kumar Sangakkara, AB de Villiers, Matt Prior, and BJ Watling, all of whom share the fourth position for most Test centuries by a wicketkeeper globally.

Pant’s innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression. On Day 1, he announced his intent early, dispatching a Ben Stokes delivery for a boundary down the ground on just his second ball. But what followed was an unusually patient stretch, as he curbed his attacking instincts, particularly against Bashir, from whom he scored only 16 runs off his first 44 deliveries.

Earlier on Day 1, India seized control at all times, courtesy of sublime centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who steered India to a commanding 359/3 at stumps after being asked to bat first under overcast conditions.

India weathered an early setback but gradually took control of the proceedings, with openers Jaiswal and KL Rahul having stitched a steady 91-run stand. However, England clawed back with two quick wickets just before lunch, Rahul fell for 42, followed closely by debutant B Sai Sudharsan, who was dismissed without scoring.

With India briefly unsettled at 92/2, the onus fell on Jaiswal and the newly appointed Test captain, Gill, to steady the innings. The duo responded in authoritative fashion, stitching together a vital 129-run partnership for the third wicket.