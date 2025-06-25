After Rishabh Pant became the seventh Indian to score centuries in both innings of Test, mid-day highlights the previous super six

Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma

Vijay Hazare

Former India skipper Hazare scored 116 and 145 against Australia at Adelaide in 1948 to become the first Indian to get twin tons in a Test match. However, India lost by an innings and 16 runs

Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar is the only Indian and one of only three players ever to achieve the feat on three occasions. In his debut series against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971, he scored 124 and 220 in a drawn match. The second instance came against Pakistan at Karachi in November 1978, when he scored 111 and 137 in a losing cause. Then at Kolkata in December-January 1978, he smashed 107 and 182 not out in a draw against WI

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid vs Pakistan at Kolkata in 2005. Pic/AFP

Dravid did it on two occasions. The first was in a draw against New Zealand at Hamilton in 1999, when he scored 190 and 103 not out. He then scored 110 and 135 against Pakistan at Kolkata in 2005. Dravid was named Man of the Match as India won by 195 runs

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli during his 115 vs Aus at Adelaide in 2014. Pic/Getty Images

Kohli smashed 115 and 141 against Australia at Adelaide in 2014. He became the only Indian to do it on captaincy debut. However, India lost by 48 runs

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane vs SA at New Delhi in 2015 Pic/AFP

Then vice-captain Rahane bagged the Man of the Match award for his 127 and 100 not out against South Africa at Delhi in 2015. India won by 337 runs

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma vs SA at Vizag in 2019. Pic/AFP

In his first match after being promoted to the opening position in Tests, Rohit smashed 176 and 127 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in 2019 and solidified his spot at the top. India won by 203 runs