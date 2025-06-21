Breaking News
Australia drop Labuschagne injured Smith out of West Indies series

Updated on: 21 June,2025 06:56 AM IST  |  Bridgetown (Barbados)
AP , PTI |

The 19-year-old Konstas has only played two Tests, bursting onto the scene with an almost run-a-ball 60 against India in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne last December

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped and injured Steve Smith has been ruled out of the Australia lineup for next week’s series-opening cricket Test against the West Indies.

Cricket Australia on Friday said Smith would miss the opening match of the three-Test series because of a finger injury sustained in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa last weekend at Lord’s. He is expected to be fit for the second Test against the West Indies.


Chief selector George Bailey said teenage opener Sam Konstas and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis would replace Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. He said Smith needed more time for a wound to heal and he’d be reassessed after an another week. 


“We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus,” Bailey said. “We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers.”

The 19-year-old Konstas has only played two Tests, bursting onto the scene with an almost run-a-ball 60 against India in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne last December.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

steve smith australia west indies test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

