Marnus Labuschagne (Pic: File Pic)

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie feels that the West Indies tour is the last chance for Marnus Labuschagne to prove his worth in the team as another poor performance may affect his chances of cementing a place for the Ashes.

"It is a difficult question. But over the last two years, he has averaged in the mid-20s, and he has got only one hundred. If he does play in the Caribbean, I think it is definitely last chance saloon, there is no doubt about that. I think if he does not perform strongly, then I think he is at a real risk of not playing in the Ashes," said Gillespie while speaking to SEN.

Marnus Labuschagne, who was promoted to open the innings for Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, failed to deliver a memorable performance. He ended the WTC 2023-25 cycle with 974 runs in 20 innings. Following the retirement of the legendary David Warner, Australia has been struggling to fill the vacant spot at the top.

Labuschagne's last Test hundred came in July 2023 against England at Manchester during the Ashes, and since then, he has averaged 24.74 with the bat in 16 Tests, with 668 runs and seven fifties in 30 innings.

Further, Gillespie also spoke about Steve Smith and Travis Head's batting positions. He also feels that if not the current players, then selectors can think of including a player who has performed strongly in domestic cricket.

"I know that Steve Smith's best position is at four, and I think Travis Head's best position is at five. I think those guys are pretty set," Gillespie said.

"So, I think ultimately that the selectors have got to decide: Is Inglis the best man to do the job at three, or is Marnus the best man to do the job at three? If they are, then play one of those guys. If not, then reward some performers in domestic cricket with either an opener or a number three who has performed strongly in Sheffield Shield cricket to promote one of those players to bat at three," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)