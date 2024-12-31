David Warner urges seniors to follow Konstas' mindset against India

David Warner stated that if players like Steve Smith had experimented with various approaches, it should not take a newcomer's boldness to shift the momentum. Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 30 wickets with an average of 12.83 in the ongoing series. It also includes nine wickets in the Melbourne Test

David Warner (Pic: File Pic)

Praising Sam Konstas, former Australian opening batsman David Warner has urged his fellow teammates to adopt a similar approach against Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been a trouble for the Aussies in the ongoing series.

Sam Konstas showcased some dominating strokes against Bumrah in his knock of 60 runs on his Test debut during the fourth Test match, which the hosts won by 184 runs.

"It was very special. People are going to criticise him as well. That's the nature of the beast, that's the way he is going to play," David Warner told AAP.

"When someone like Bumrah is bowling to you, you have to try and execute somehow. They put a third-man in and fine leg to him and bowled him through the gate (in the second innings)."

"He will look back on that and go 'what a great experience in the Boxing Day Test'. He now gets to come here for New Year's Test."

Konstas had scored 107 off 97 balls against India for the Prime Minister's XI. He had also scored an unbeaten 73 at the MCG against India A, besides making two centuries in the Sheffield Shield and a record-breaking 50 on debut for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

"What he did in the Prime Minister's XI shows he has that talent. But it also shows he is brave."

"Him being brave at the top of the order, you've got guys who have played 50 Tests, they could have been brave as well, they could have played different shots, they could have moved out of their crease and batted different."

David Warner stated that if players like Steve Smith had experimented with various approaches, it should not take a newcomer's boldness to shift the momentum.

"Smudge (Steve Smith) tried a million different things. But it shouldn't take someone to come out there and be brave to get that momentum shifting. You have experience at the top of the order, experience in that whole line up," David Warner said.

"Travis Head took the game away from them in Adelaide with that magnificent hundred. It shouldn't take that guy just to come and do that. It's the way the Australians played but other people can be braver as well."

Bumrah on Sunday became the second fastest Indian along with Ravindra Jadeja to complete 200 Test wickets and the first bowler ever to reach that milestone with a sub-20 average during the fourth day's play of the fourth Test.

Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 30 wickets with an average of 12.83 in the ongoing series. It also includes nine wickets in the Melbourne Test.

"You're also hoping Bumrah gets it off that handkerchief, he's a genius. He is averaging under 20. His record is incredible", David Warner said.

"To put him off that is tough. You can't just try and negate that. 'Uzzy' (Usman Khawaja) managed to face two balls in his first spell. That's luck batters need as well.

"Fortunately for him, he got a half-century. Hopefully that builds momentum and gives him that positive energy to come into Sydney where he's got a good record as well."

(With PTI Inputs)