Navjot Singh Sidhu castigates Travis Head for his controversial celebration

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has criticized Australia's swashbuckling batsman Travis Head for his controversial celebration after dismissing Rishabh Pant during the fourth Test match.

Navjot Singh Sidhu labelled his celebration as an insult to 1.5 billion Indians and called for strict punishment to avoid such celebrations in the future.

The incident took place on day five of the fourth Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Rishabh Pant who was playing a decent knock was later dismissed by Travis Head. The star Australian then celebrated by pointing one finger into a circularly shaped hand, a gesture that has sparked widespread debate.

Reacting to the incident, Navjot Singh Sidhu took to his X handle to express his outrage. He tweeted,

"Travis head's obnoxious behaviour during the course of the Melbourne test doesn't auger well for the gentleman's game...... sets the worst possible example when there are kids, women, young & old watching the game....... this caustic conduct did not insult an individual but a nation of 1.5 billion Indians...... stringent punishment that would serve a deterrent for the future generations needs to be slapped on him so that no one dares follow suit !!!"

Navjot Singh Sidhu's call for punishment aims to set an example that such behaviour is not to be repeated by uplifting the spirit of cricket. Sidhu's comments underscore the importance of setting a positive example for future generations of cricketers and fans alike.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series. With this loss, India's chances of -qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's fade away.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

(With ANI Inputs)