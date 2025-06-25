In India's first innings, the visitors' batting unit dominated the game as they struck three individual centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were the centurions from the first innings. Later, in the second essay, KL Rahul scored a century, whereas Pant registered his second ton in the match

Following the loss against England in the first Test match, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said the collapse in the lower-middle order was not the only reason behind losing the game.

"It's not that they're not working hard in the nets as well. Sometimes these things happen. Even the pure batters fail as well. So, hopefully they're going to learn, and hopefully we can have better performances from our tail. And that is not the only reason why we lost the Test match, to be honest. There were other moments as well, where we could have won the Test match," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

In India's first innings, the visitors' batting unit dominated the game as they struck three individual centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were the centurions from the first innings. Later, in the second essay, KL Rahul scored a century, whereas Pant registered his second ton in the match.

This is the first time in Indian cricket history that a team has suffered defeat despite registering five individual centuries.

Further speaking, Gambhir said that all players have to contribute in the match, whether it be with the ball or bat.

"Everyone wants to contribute, be it with the ball, be it with the bat, or on the field as well. But I'm not going to single out, sitting here and single out. It's because the tail couldn't contribute, or 8, 9, 10, 11 couldn't contribute, that's why we lost the Test match. We lose together, we win together. Look, first Test match, obviously, there are nerves," he said.

The Shubman Gill-led side will now clash against the 'Three Lions' from July 2 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Previously, there were discussions conducted on lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah's feature in the five-match series. The pacer was advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to his workload management.

Speaking about Bumrah's feature, the Indian skipper said, "It's definitely more game by game. Once we are close to the match, we will see". Additionally, Bumrah managed to register a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but fell short of picking up any wickets in the second.

