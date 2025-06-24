KL Rahul opened up on the conversation that took place in India's dressing room during tea break on day four. Accompanying Rahul was Rishabh Pant, who registered another century in the match. Praising Pant, the right-hander said, Pant has a style that none of us will understand

KL Rahul (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Team India's opening batsman KL Rahul has stated that visitors will give themselves the best chance to bowl out England and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

"Today was a tricky wicket. Tomorrow it might break even more. We'll give ourselves the best chance to pick up the 10 wickets," said Rahul during the post-stumps press conference.

Further, he said that a blockbuster finish awaits, and it gives visitors the opportunity to pick up England's 10 wickets.

"Blockbuster finish, waiting tomorrow. There's definitely going to be a result. That's what England have said openly and it gives us the opportunity to pick up 10 wickets," he said.

Rahul then opened up on the conversation that took place in India's dressing room during tea break on day four.

"At tea, there was a little bit of discussion on how much we need, or whether to give them (England) a few overs to bat and pick up a few wickets. Ideally we would have wanted about 40 runs more," said the 33-year-old.

In India's second essay, facing 247 deliveries, the right-hander played a knock of 137 runs, including 18 boundaries.

India lost three lower-order batters for a duck, while Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur too could only manage a handful of runs as the visitors slumped from 333/5 to 364 all out.

Accompanying Rahul was Rishabh Pant, who registered another century in the match. Praising Pant, the right-hander said, Pant has a style that none of us will understand.

"You just stand there and admire and sometimes scratch your head about the shots that he plays. He has his unique style of play. He enjoys his game. He has a style that none of us will understand in this room. Just let him be Rishabh Pant," he concluded.

After smashing a century in the first innings, Pant yet again scored his second ton in the second innings of the Headingley Test. The left-hander accumulated 118 runs in 140 balls, which was laced with 15 boundaries and three maximums.

England pacer Josh Tongue, who ran through the tail to return figures of 3/72, said the first 30-40 minutes in the opening session on the final day would be crucial but the general feeling in the team was to go for victory.

"Go for the chase tomorrow, that's the messaging in the dressing room. There's no reason we can't chase it down. Hopefully we won't be in a situation to play out for a draw. See where we are at lunch and calculate," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)