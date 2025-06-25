Breaking News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test | 'Five centuries in a Test match is a great start': Gautam Gambhir

Updated on: 25 June,2025 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gautam Gambhir praised lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who managed to claim five wickets in England's first innings. The veteran of 58 Test matches stated that individual performances are good, but you enter the ground to win a Test match

Gautam Gambhir (Pic: File Pic)

Team India suffered a loss of five wickets in the first Test match against England. Despite the loss, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant smashed two centuries in the Test match.

When asked for his opinion, Gambhir refrained from praising individual brilliance.


"There are three more centuries as well. Those are big positives as well. Thank you," said Gambhir.


Further speaking on the overall positives, Gambhir said, "I would have liked if you said there was a hundred from Yashasvi (Jaiswal), hundred from Shubman (Gill) on debut as captain. (There was a) hundred from KL (Rahul) and two centuries from Rishabh, so five centuries in a Test match is a great start to be honest. And hopefully the question could have been better".

He also praised lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who managed to claim five wickets in England's first innings.

"But again, these are great positives, we had a fifer from Jasprit Bumrah as well. Eventually, everything boils down to the fact that...we go out there to get the results," said the 43-year-old.

Later, the veteran of 58 Test matches stated that individual performances are good, but you enter the ground to win a Test match.

"Yes, Individual performances are good, we want those big runs from our top six, seven, which we got in this Test match. But at the end of the day you go out there to win a Test match. Unfortunately, that wasn't the result. So we take it on the chin and move forward," said the New Delhi-born.

Gambhir then provided an update on the feature of India's pacer, Bumrah. The pacer was earlier advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to his workload management.

"No, we won't change the plans. I think for us, managing his workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward, and we know what he brings to the table as well. So, before he came to the tour, it was already decided that he was going to play three Test matches," he said.

The Shubman Gill-led side will lock horns with England for the second Test match from July 2 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

(With PTI Inputs)

