Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that the management won't change its decision of making lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah feature in more than three Test matches, despite suffering a loss in the first game.

"No, we won't change the plans. I think for us, managing his workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward, and we know what he brings to the table as well. So, before he came to the tour, it was already decided that he was going to play three Test matches," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

Further speaking, Gambhir also stated that they are yet to decide the matches in which Bumrah will play.

"Let's see how his body turns out. We haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play," said the head coach.

Considering that Team India will enter two Test matches without having the likes of Bumrah, Gambhir expressed confidence in the other bowlers.

"We absolutely have the bowling attack. We believe in them. We trust in them. When we pick the squad, we pick the squad on trust, not on hope. As I just mentioned, those are inexperienced bowlers, but they will keep getting better," said the 43-year-old.

"And we saw in this Test match as well that for the first four and a half, four days, we were in a position, even on day five, where we could have won the Test match. So we believe, and we trust that these boys will deliver for us," he added.

Team India suffered a loss by five wickets in the first Test match at Headingley Carnegie. During the match, four centurions emerged from India's dugout, but their efforts went into vain as England showcased exceptional batting skills on the final day of the first Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were the centurions from the first innings. Later, in the second essay, KL Rahul scored a century, whereas Pant registered his second ton in the match.

This is the first time in Indian cricket history that a team has suffered defeat despite registering five individual centuries.

