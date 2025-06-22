The pair of Brook and Smith took England to a score of 327 runs for the loss of five wickets in 77 overs. Team India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have claimed claiming their first wickets of the match

Harry Brook (Pic: AFP)

In the first Test match against Team India, England's Harry Brook remains unbeaten on a score of 57 runs off 77 balls at the stroke of lunch on day three. So far, his knock has been laced with seven boundaries and a maximum.

Shouldering him in the role is Jamie Smith, who is unbeaten on 29 runs in 45 balls, including four boundaries. The 'Three Lions' are still trailing by 144 runs against India. The duo of Brook and Smith has taken England to a score of 327 runs for the loss of five wickets in 77 overs.

Team India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have tasted success in claiming their first wicket in the match. Bumrah continues to showcase his prowess with his ability, which puts the batsmen in trouble.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja are still hunting their way to claim their first scalp. The pitch is offering some turn on the third day itself, and the Indian team management might just feel that they are missing their No.1 specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav.

Jadeja, who was able to extract a sharp turn from the rough, got one to turn away sharply, but Pant could not hold on to the rising ball. In the same over, Brook completed his 12th Test fifty, adding to the frustration of the Indians, who have been sloppy with their catching thus far in the game.

Earlier, in the match, Pope departed early after the commencement of the match on day three. Pope reached his ninth Test ton and second against India in 125 balls, with 13 fours. Hosts' skipper Ben Stokes failed to score many runs. Facing 52 balls, the left-hander smashed 20 runs, including three boundaries.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has registered two catches so far in the day. With this, he achieved the feat of completing 150 catches as a wicket-keeper for India in the longest format of the game.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test:

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings- 471. England- 327/5 (Ollie Pope 106, Ben Duckett 62, Harry Brook 57 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 3/67, Mohammed Siraj 1/73, Prasidh Krishna 1/80).

(With Agencies Inputs)