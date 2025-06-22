There is no doubt the knock in the IPL had come as a big relief for him and has carried that form to England, much to the delight of his fans

An ecstatic Rishabh Pant celebrates his century vs England on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant slams 134 run-knock after lean patch in IPL x 00:00

A one-handed shot over long-on for a six to complete his century and a somersault to celebrate the milestone. Yes, we are talking about the effervescent Rishabh Pant and his trademark celebration, which he had patented during his IPL century for Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow a month ago. At Headingley on Saturday, after Pant hit off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six to register his seventh Test century, he removed his helmet and did a forward somersault, to celebrate more in relief after having had a harrowing time during the recently-concluded IPL.

Reams had been written and hours spent on TV discussions on Pant’s repeated failure in the IPL, until he made amends in that last game of the season with a scintillating century against the eventual champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and did a forward somersault to let out his frustration. There is no doubt the knock in the IPL had come as a big relief for him and has carried that form to England, much to the delight of his fans.

It was the Indian vice-captain’s seventh Test century in the 43rd match, and his third in England, the previous two being 114 at The Oval in 2018 and 146 at Birmingham in 2022, before he added 134 to the tally. His massive 209-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill laid the foundation for a big total, but a late innings collapse saw India fall well short of the 500-run mark.

After struggling for runs during the IPL, there was apprehension about Pant’s form and mental state. There were also questions about whether the additional responsibility of vice-captaincy would weigh him down. But all those doubts were set to rest with the belligerent batting by the unconventional southpaw.

The sweep shots he played, falling on his back, reminded old-timers here of Rohan Kanhai, who used to counter spinners in similar fashion. Then there were outrageous strokes down the ground, stepping out to the pacers to send the ball racing past the bowler. His 134 from 178 balls was embellished with 12 fours and six sixes, including the one off Shoaib Bashir that brought up his three-figure mark.