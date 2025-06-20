Ajinkya Rahane gave special mentions to Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahane is expecting Bumrah and Siraj to shoulder the responsibility in the series

Ajinkya Rahane (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the first Test against England, veteran Ajinkya Rahane has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to succeed throughout the five-match contest.

"Personally, I'm really looking forward to seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal do well because opening the batting in England is really important," said Rahane on his YouTube channel.

Further speaking more about Jaiswal, Rahane heaped praise by saying that he has the ability to change the gears according to the match conditions.

"He has the game for it, he can control one end and also go on the attack when needed. So I'm really looking forward to seeing Jaiswal perform in England".

Rahane last represented India two years ago against the West Indies. Since Jaiswal's debut, the left-hander has been India's first preference for the opening slot.

The 37-year-old gave special mentions to Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahane is expecting Bumrah and Siraj to shoulder the responsibility in the series.

"I also want to see Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah do well because, as senior campaigners, they have the responsibility to lead the attack and pick up wickets for the team," he said.

He also expressed confidence in Team India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill, but also said that it will take time for him to do well as captaining in white-ball formats is completely different.

"I think it's going to be a challenging task for Shubman because in Test cricket I always believe you have to be proactive as a captain. I'm sure Shubman will do well, but it will take time because captaining in T20s and ODIs is completely different," Rahane concluded.

Ind vs Eng Test series: Squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

(With PTI Inputs)