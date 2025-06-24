According to ICC's official website, one demerit point has been added to Rishabh Pant's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months. The Ben Stokes-led side will resume day five with a score of 21 runs without any loss of wickets

Shoaib Bashir, Rishabh Pant (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was reprimanded for his on-field conduct during England's first innings of day three in the ongoing Test match in Leeds.

He breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and players' support personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

According to ICC's official website, one demerit point has been added to Rishabh Pant's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

In the 61st over of England's innings, the Indian wicket-keeper was seen having a discussion with the umpires regarding the ball's condition.

Later, umpires checked the ball with the gauge and refused to change the ball. Following the decision, Pant threw the ball on the ground in front of the umpires.

There was no disciplinary hearing as Pant admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

The charges were brought in by the on-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, along with the third umpire, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and the fourth umpire, Mike Burns.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The Ben Stokes-led side will resume day five with a score of 21 runs without any loss of wickets. England are still falling short by 350 runs of registering the win at Headingley.

Pant has been in exceptional form as the left-hander has smashed centuries in both innings. In India's first innings, the 27-year-old scored 134 runs in 178 balls, including 12 boundaries and six maximums. In the second innings, he accumulated 118 runs off 140 deliveries. His second innings knock was laced with 15 boundaries and three maximums.

Additionally, in the first innings, along with Pant, skipper Shubman Gill and opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal were the other centurions for India. Later, in the second essay, Pant was accompanied by KL Rahul for smashing centuries. Rahul accumulated 137 runs off 247 deliveries, including 18 boundaries.

(With ANI Inputs)