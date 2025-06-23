Chasing a daunting 371 for victory, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett survived a tense six-over period late in the evening to ensure no early damage was done

Photo: AFP

At the end of an action-packed Day 4 of the opening Test between India and England at Headingley, the hosts stood at 21 without loss, requiring 350 more runs on the final day to clinch a remarkable win. With all 10 wickets still intact and three sessions left to play, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion, with all four results still in the balance.

Chasing a daunting 371 for victory, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett survived a tense six-over period late in the evening to ensure no early damage was done. Crawley looked positive right from the outset, signaling his intent by cracking consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Siraj. He finished the day unbeaten on 12 off 18 balls, while Duckett provided steady support with 9* off 18 deliveries.

India, having bowled England out for 465 in their first innings and posted 364 in their second innings thanks to centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, handed the new ball to Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. But the pitch offered little assistance to the seamers under fading light at Headingley.

Ravindra Jadeja was introduced into the attack for the final over of the day. The left-arm spinner kept things tight but couldn’t break through, conceding three singles as the openers safely negotiated the day’s final moments.

Earlier in the day, India’s second innings came to an end at 364, with Rahul scoring a composed 137 and Rishabh Pant adding a blistering 118, his second century of the match. Their 195-run stand for the fourth wicket had put India in a commanding position, despite a late collapse that limited the lead to 370.

With 350 runs still to get and all wickets in hand, England will draw confidence from the even surface and their deep batting line-up. However, the pressure of batting on the final day of a Test, especially against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja, and a rejuvenated Indian attack, could tilt the contest either way.

For India, the key will be early breakthroughs on the final morning. A deteriorating pitch, scoreboard pressure, and India’s experience in defending totals overseas in recent years may all come into play.