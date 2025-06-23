Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Jasprit Bumrah shoulders burden as Indias bowling mainstay in Tests since 2024

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah shoulders burden as India’s bowling mainstay in Tests since 2024

Updated on: 23 June,2025 04:54 PM IST  |  Headingley
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The star pacer on Sunday claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah shoulders burden as India’s bowling mainstay in Tests since 2024

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah shoulders burden as India’s bowling mainstay in Tests since 2024
x
00:00

Jasprit Bumrah continues to reaffirm his status as the cornerstone of India’s bowling attack, consistently delivering when his team needs him the most. The star pacer on Sunday claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley, despite the frustration of four dropped catches off his bowling.

Bumrah’s five-wicket haul was instrumental in bundling out England for 465 by the end of the second session, allowing India to carve out a slender six-run lead. The 30-year-old has emerged as a one-man army for India in the red-ball format, especially since 2024.



In this period alone, he has taken 78 wickets at a staggering average of 15.07, including six five-wicket hauls. In stark contrast, the rest of India’s pace unit has collectively managed just 80 wickets at an average of 33.48, with only a single fifer, as per ESPNcricinfo.

With this latest spell, Bumrah has now equalled the legendary Kapil Dev for the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests by an Indian, reaching the milestone in only 34 matches compared to Kapil’s 66.

His dominance in overseas conditions is evident, 10 of his 14 five-wicket hauls have come in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), making him the first Indian to achieve this feat. He is now just two shy of surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram’s tally of 11 SENA fifers.

Bumrah's consistency across various challenging conditions sets him apart. He boasts five four-wicket hauls in Australia, three each in England and South Africa, and two in the West Indies. Interestingly, only two of his 14 five-wicket hauls have come on Indian soil, further reinforcing his impact in overseas Tests.

In terms of overall Test career statistics, Bumrah has now taken 210 wickets in just 46 matches at an extraordinary average of 19.33, with an economy rate of 2.77 and best figures of 6 for 27.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

jasprit bumrah India vs England Test series India vs England cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK