The star pacer on Sunday claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah shoulders burden as India’s bowling mainstay in Tests since 2024 x 00:00

Jasprit Bumrah continues to reaffirm his status as the cornerstone of India’s bowling attack, consistently delivering when his team needs him the most. The star pacer on Sunday claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley, despite the frustration of four dropped catches off his bowling.

Bumrah’s five-wicket haul was instrumental in bundling out England for 465 by the end of the second session, allowing India to carve out a slender six-run lead. The 30-year-old has emerged as a one-man army for India in the red-ball format, especially since 2024.

In this period alone, he has taken 78 wickets at a staggering average of 15.07, including six five-wicket hauls. In stark contrast, the rest of India’s pace unit has collectively managed just 80 wickets at an average of 33.48, with only a single fifer, as per ESPNcricinfo.

With this latest spell, Bumrah has now equalled the legendary Kapil Dev for the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests by an Indian, reaching the milestone in only 34 matches compared to Kapil’s 66.

His dominance in overseas conditions is evident, 10 of his 14 five-wicket hauls have come in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), making him the first Indian to achieve this feat. He is now just two shy of surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram’s tally of 11 SENA fifers.

Bumrah's consistency across various challenging conditions sets him apart. He boasts five four-wicket hauls in Australia, three each in England and South Africa, and two in the West Indies. Interestingly, only two of his 14 five-wicket hauls have come on Indian soil, further reinforcing his impact in overseas Tests.

In terms of overall Test career statistics, Bumrah has now taken 210 wickets in just 46 matches at an extraordinary average of 19.33, with an economy rate of 2.77 and best figures of 6 for 27.