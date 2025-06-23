The disappointment was evident as Gill lingered on the pitch, staring at the spot where the ball had landed, perhaps suspecting an unpredictable bounce off the surface cracks

KL Rahul (Pic: BCCI)

KL Rahul showcased composure under pressure, partnering effectively with Rishabh Pant to guide India to 153 for 3 at lunch on Day 4 of the opening Test against England in Leeds. With Rahul batting on a patient 72 off 157 deliveries and Pant contributing 31 from 59 balls, India extended their overall lead to 159 runs.

The visitors added 63 runs in the morning session while losing just one wicket, that of captain Shubman Gill. Starting the day with a 96-run lead, India got off to a wobbly start in overcast and breezy conditions. Gill, fresh off a fluent century in the first innings, was dismissed just seven balls into the morning. He misjudged a good length ball from Brydon Carse, chopping it onto his stumps while attempting to play from the crease.

The disappointment was evident as Gill lingered on the pitch, staring at the spot where the ball had landed, perhaps suspecting an unpredictable bounce off the surface cracks.

England erupted with joy at the early breakthrough, hoping to trigger a collapse. However, they were denied further success by the defiant pairing of Rahul and Pant, who weathered consistent spells of probing pace and swing from the English seamers.

Pant, as always, brought flair to the crease. He began with a streaky boundary, a thick edge off Chris Woakes that flew over the slip cordon, and continued to play his trademark unorthodox strokes. From slog sweeps to adventurous paddles, Pant kept the English bowlers guessing.

At one point, an audacious shot followed by an animated self-scolding caught on the stump mic prompted Ben Stokes to review for a possible LBW. Although the ball struck the pad after taking the inside edge, the English skipper opted to roll the dice, only for the TV umpire to rule in the batter’s favour.

At the other end, Rahul remained unflustered. He absorbed pressure with remarkable calmness, accumulating runs with quiet assurance. The only blemish in his innings came when Harry Brook dropped a sharp chance at gully off Josh Tongue’s bowling, giving Rahul a valuable reprieve.

By lunch, the duo had steadied India's innings and laid a strong foundation for the final sessions of the day, keeping England at bay with a measured mix of flair and grit.