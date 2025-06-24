Breaking News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Stuart Broad picks THIS side as favourites to come victorious at Headingley

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Stuart Broad picks THIS side as favourites to come victorious at Headingley

Updated on: 24 June,2025 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The first of the five-match Test series has reached a perfect stage where the hosts need to chase a target of 371 runs, and India is 10 wickets away from helping Shubman Gill to start his captaincy reign with a victory

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Stuart Broad picks THIS side as favourites to come victorious at Headingley

Stuart Broad (Pic: File Pic)

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Stuart Broad picks THIS side as favourites to come victorious at Headingley
Former England pacer Stuart Broad feels Team India are favourites to emerge victorious on day five of the first Test match at Headingley Carnegie.

"Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England tomorrow. I think India have to be favourites on a day five pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches. They have to be favourites," Broad said on Sky Sports.


The first of the five-match Test series has reached a perfect stage where the hosts need to chase a target of 371 runs, and India is 10 wickets away from helping Shubman Gill to start his captaincy reign with a victory.


After India was bowled out for 364 runs in the second innings, England's opening duo Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came to bat for six overs. The duo made sure that England enters day five with no loss of wickets.

The hosts will resume day five with a score of 21 runs for the loss of five wickets. They are now falling short of 350 runs from clinching the victory at Headingley.

Further speaking, Broad stated that England would be considering themselves as favourites, but Gill needs to use his bowlers well on day five.

"But England will be taking themselves up in the dressing room and thinking they are favourites. Gill has a responsibility to use the bowlers well. They need to come in and whack the pitch as hard as they can," he added.

On the final day, the Headingley strip will be the prime conspirator behind the downfall of the losing side. KL Rahul, who battled his way to 137(247), hopes the cracks open up and play tricks on English batters, which will prove to be a "blockbuster" for the visitors.

"I think it is a perfect day-five wicket for us to bowl on. It is a blockbuster for us. When the Test match started, I felt like it was a good batting wicket and it would be a draw, but there has been some good wear and tear, so we are hoping that tomorrow the cracks open up and hopefully it will be an interesting match. It has been up and down for us, and the wicket has been playing tricks," Rahul said on Sky Sports.

(With ANI Inputs)

India vs England Test series India vs England Stuart Broad england india Team India sports news cricket news test cricket

