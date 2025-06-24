Both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect for the veteran cricketer, who passed away in London on Monday following a cardiac arrest at the age of 77

Players don black armbands before the start of play on Day 5 (Pic: BCCI)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Why India, England players wearing black armbands on Day 5 of first Test? x 00:00

Before the start of play on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test between India and England at Headingley on Tuesday, players observed a minute’s silence in memory of former Indian spinner Dilip Doshi.

Both teams are wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday.



The teams also observed a minute's silence before the start of Day 5. pic.twitter.com/1npOAo4ihp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2025

Standing in solemn formation, both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect for the veteran cricketer, who passed away in London on Monday following a cardiac arrest at the age of 77. Though much of his early career was spent under the shadow of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, Doshi eventually forged his own legacy.

The Indian women’s team, currently touring England, also paid tribute to Doshi. Ahead of their warm-up match against the ECB Select XI, the team observed a minute’s silence and donned black armbands in his honour.

#TeamIndia observed a minute's silence today before the start of the One Day warm-up game against ECB Select XI in memory of former India cricketer Dilip Doshi, who sadly passed away.



The team will be wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lW6v1TzBWg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 24, 2025

Back home, the Indian cricket fraternity united in mourning, remembering Doshi with affection and reverence. Leading the tributes was cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who fondly recalled his first meeting with the 'warm-hearted' spinner during a tour of the UK in 1990.

"I met Dilip bhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings.

"A warm-hearted soul like Dilip bhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably had. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Tendulkar posted on X.

Doshi made his Test debut in 1979 after Bedi's retirement and played the last of his 33 games in 1983. In those matches, he took 114 wickets with six five-wicket hauls and was exceptional at home during the first three seasons, completing 100 scalps in just 28 Tests.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid homage to the veteran.

"It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Dilip Doshi. He was a true artist of spin bowling, a gentleman both on and off the field, and a dedicated servant of Indian cricket," BCCI President Roger Binny said in statement.

"His impact on the game was immense, and he inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this difficult time."

(With PTI inputs)