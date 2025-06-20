Breaking News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams fifth Test century in style at Headingley

Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:17 PM IST  |  Headingley (UK)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 23-year-old reached the landmark in 144 deliveries, anchoring India’s innings with a masterclass in strokeplay, patience, and temperament

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s love affair with red-ball cricket continued on Friday, as the young Indian opener notched up his fifth Test century during Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. The 23-year-old reached the landmark in 144 deliveries, anchoring India’s innings with a masterclass in strokeplay, patience, and temperament.

Displaying positive intent from the outset, Jaiswal got India off to a flying start alongside fellow opener KL Rahul. The pair laid a solid foundation, stitching together a 92-run opening stand on a pitch that offered early encouragement for batting. Jaiswal, in particular, was proactive, regularly finding the gaps and dispatching loose deliveries to the boundary with precision.



Even after India suffered a minor wobble just before lunch, losing both Rahul and debutant B Sai Sudharsan in quick succession, Jaiswal held firm. Unfazed by the twin blows, he continued to bat with calm authority, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking while rebuilding the innings in partnership with new Test captain Shubman Gill.

His century was a well-rounded effort, featuring 16 boundaries and a towering six that highlighted both his timing and confidence. Jaiswal looked comfortable against both pace and spin, using his feet effectively and punishing anything overpitched or short. The maturity in his shot selection underscored his rapid evolution as a dependable top-order batter.

Jaiswal’s consistent performances against England in the red-ball format have become a hallmark of his young career. Before this match, he had already registered three centuries and two double centuries against the same opposition.

The innings was not just about milestones; it came at a critical juncture. With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ashwin no longer part of the Test setup, India entered this series with a relatively new-look side and leadership. In that context, Jaiswal’s innings brought a sense of stability and assurance to the visitors, helping ease the pressure on a transitioning Indian team.

India's Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India vs England Test series India vs England Yashasvi Jaiswal test cricket cricket news

