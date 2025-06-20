Calm and assured at the crease, Yashasvi Jaiswal reached the milestone with a single off his 96th delivery, drawing warm applause from the Headingley crowd

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s flourishing Test journey continued in fine fashion as the young opener brought up a well-earned half-century in his first innings on English soil during the post-lunch session of the opening Test at Headingley. Calm and assured at the crease, Jaiswal reached the milestone with a single off his 96th delivery, drawing warm applause from the Headingley crowd.

Since his debut during the 2023 tour of the West Indies, the left-hander has steadily cemented his place in the Test side, and Friday’s innings added another promising chapter to his rising career.

Partnering him at the other end after lunch was Shubman Gill, leading the Indian Test side for the first time. Gill got off to a brisk start, showcasing positive intent and fluent strokeplay. He steered a short ball past point for two runs and followed it up with a commanding drive through extra cover off Chris Woakes, collecting his sixth boundary in style.

India had begun the day on a solid note after electing to bat first, with openers Jaiswal and KL Rahul negotiating the new ball with composure. The pair added 91 runs for the opening wicket, laying a strong platform on a surface offering true bounce and minimal early movement. Both batters displayed a blend of caution and controlled aggression, punishing loose deliveries while respecting the good ones.

Jaiswal looked particularly assured, striking eight boundaries in his unbeaten 42 at the end of the morning session. His strokeplay was fluent, especially through the off-side, and his footwork against both pace and seam stood out. Rahul, too, played with control, matching Jaiswal with 42 off 78 deliveries, including eight crisp fours of his own.

However, England struck back just before lunch to restore some balance. Brydon Carse provided the breakthrough by removing Rahul in the penultimate over of the session. Bowling a tight line outside off, Carse induced an edge that was safely pouched by Joe Root at first slip.

Moments later, debutant B Sai Sudharsan was sent back for a four-ball duck. Facing Ben Stokes, the left-hander feathered a leg-side delivery to the wicketkeeper in a nervous attempt to get off the mark. The double blow reduced India from 91 without loss to 92 for 2 at the lunch break, slightly dampening an otherwise strong start.