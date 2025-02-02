Opening the innings, Abhishek was in sensational form, blasting 135 runs off just 54 balls

Abhishek Sharma produced a blistering innings that tore apart England's bowling attack, smashing the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian batter and propelling India to a daunting total of 247/9 in the fifth and final T20I at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Opening the innings, Abhishek was in sensational form, blasting 135 runs off just 54 balls. His knock included seven boundaries and a remarkable 13 sixes. He reached his century in a mere 37 deliveries, narrowly missing Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, which stands at 35 balls, set against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek's explosive start included a 17-ball half-century, the second-fastest for India, achieved when he sent Jamie Overton’s delivery soaring over the ropes for a massive six in the fifth over. His blistering knock provided the perfect foundation for India’s innings. Alongside him, Tilak Varma played a valuable role, contributing 24 runs in a vital 115-run second-wicket partnership.

England's captain, Jos Buttler, won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that proved disastrous as Abhishek’s onslaught left them scrambling for answers. The pressure mounted as the Indian opener relentlessly dismantled their bowling attack, setting the tone for a commanding total.

India made one change to their XI, bringing in pace veteran Mohammed Shami to replace Arshdeep Singh, while England made a tactical switch by bringing in Mark Wood in place of Saqib Mahmood. However, despite the changes, England was unable to stem the flow of runs as India raced towards a massive total.