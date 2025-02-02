Breaking News
Gold, diamonds and weed worth more than Rs 50 crore seized at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: Five injured after driver loses control of car at airport
Three new GBS suspected cases reported in Pune
Facial recognition to enhance security at Mantralaya
Maharashtra school education dept responds to ASER report
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Abhishek Sharma blazes to second fastest T20I ton by an Indian but falls short of Rohit Sharmas record

Abhishek Sharma blazes to second-fastest T20I ton by an Indian, but falls short of Rohit Sharma's record

Updated on: 02 February,2025 08:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Abhishek reached his remarkable ton in just 37 balls, narrowly missing the record held by Rohit Sharma by two balls

Abhishek Sharma blazes to second-fastest T20I ton by an Indian, but falls short of Rohit Sharma's record

Abhishek Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Abhishek Sharma blazes to second-fastest T20I ton by an Indian, but falls short of Rohit Sharma's record
x
00:00

Abhishek Sharma entered beast mode during the fifth and final T20I of the series against England in Mumbai on Sunday.


The explosive opener hammered the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20I cricket history at Wankhede Stadium. He reached his remarkable ton in just 37 balls, narrowly missing the record held by Rohit Sharma by two balls.



Earlier, Abhishek slammed the second-fastest fifty for India, achieving the milestone in just 17 balls. Yuvraj Singh currently holds the record for the fastest fifty, having reached the mark in a mere 12 balls during the 2007 T20 World Cup clash against England. It was in this iconic match that Yuvraj famously struck Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over.

Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl as the tourists look for a consolation win. The visitors made one change at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from their previous loss that gave India an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Speedster Mark Wood comes in pace of Saqib Mahmood, who claimed three wickets in his first over of the last match without conceding a run. India also made one change, with fast bowler Mohammed Shami replacing left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh as the hosts look to finish on a high going into the three ODI matches.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he would have anyway batted first had he won the toss. The white-ball series serves as a tune-up for the two teams ahead of the 50-overs Champions Trophy starting February 19.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Abhishek Sharma India vs England cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK