IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Kuldeep Yadav's fifer help India reduce England to 194/8 at tea

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with his captain Rohit Sharma (R). Pic/AFP

Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul helped India reduce England to 194 for eight at tea on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test on Thursday.

England started the post-lunch session at 100 for two but lost six wickets for just 94 runs as Indian spinners, led by Kuldeep (5/72), ran through their batting unit.

Opener Zak Crawley (79, 108 balls) offered lone resistance for England.

There were two middling partnerships - 37 between Crawley and Joe Root (26) for third wicket and 38 between Root and 100-Test-man Jonny Bairstow (29) for the fourth wicket - but they were not sufficient for the visitors.

In fact, the tourists lost last five wickets for a mere eight runs as R Ashwin, who is playing his 100th Test, and Ravindra Jadeja too got into the act.

Brief scores:

England: 194 for 8 in 55 overs (Zak Crawley 79, Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 2/39) vs India.

