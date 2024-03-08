IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit, Gill hundreds lead India to 264/1 at lunch

Nothing fell in the favour of England despite their fans making more noise than the home crowd in the IND vs ENG 5th Test at the stunning HPCA stadium. Rohit and Gill collected 129 runs from 30 overs in the two hours of play

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (Pic: PTI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill continued to showcase their prowess in the IND vs ENG 5th Test on Day 2. The sublime centuries by the duo helped India reach 264 for the loss of one wicket at lunch on Friday.

On Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test, Rohit is still unbeaten on 102 runs and Gill (101*) walked out in the middle in bright sunshine and milked 218 runs after resuming the innings at 135 for one wicket.

The visitors tried everything to get them out, whether it was employing the leg slip for Rohit when Shoaib Bashir was in operation or Mark Wood using the odd short ball against the opening duo with as many as six fielders on the leg side.

However, nothing fell in the favour of England despite their fans making more noise than the home crowd in the IND vs ENG 5th Test at the stunning HPCA stadium. Rohit and Gill collected 129 runs from 30 overs in the two hours of play.

Rohit and Gill, who were batting on 52 and 26 overnight, gave themselves an over each after the start of play before going for their strokes. Off-spinner Bashir opened the bowling alongside veteran pacer James Anderson and was put under immense pressure by Rohit, who deposited him for a straight six and a four in his second over to set the tone.

Gill, who played some audacious strokes on the opening day, carried on in the same vein as he took two steps forward against the great Anderson for a straight six, which was followed by a square cut.

The only real chance that England had in the session went begging when Zak Crawley could not latch on to a sharp catch offered by Rohit at leg-slip.

Mark Wood replaced Anderson and Gill put him under the pump with a square cut and a beautiful cover drive. Sixty runs in 15 overs in the first hour of play summed up India's intent.

Wood resorted to the short ball tactic against the well-set duo but that did not work either. Stokes first put five fielders on the leg side before adding another one.

The mid-off was left vacant, prompting Rohit to make room and slap Wood in the region for a boundary. Bashir returned for his second spell but Gill ensured he did not settle down by smashing for a maximum over the bowler's head. The off-spinner then decided to go round the wicket but to no avail.

Rohit completed his 12th Test hundred and second of the series by flicking Tom Hartley for a single. Two ball later, Gill followed him into three digits by slog-sweeping Bashir for a four. After completing his second ton of the series, Gill took his helmet off and bowed to the spectators in the stands including his proud father.

