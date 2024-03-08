IND vs ENG 5th Test: Sarfaraz scores fifty as India reach 376 for 3 at tea

Sarfaraz (56 batting) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (44 batting) are manning the crease as the home side now leads by 158 runs. It was Sarfaraz's third fifty of this series

Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan (Pic: AFP)

Sarfaraz Khan scored a solid unbeaten fifty as India reached a commanding 376 for three at tea against England on day two of the fifth and final Test here on Friday.

Sarfaraz (56 batting) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (44 batting) are manning the crease as the home side now leads by 158 runs. It was Sarfaraz's third fifty of this series.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) made fluent hundreds as India surpassed England's first innings total of 218 all out.

England captain Ben Stokes bowled for the first time in this series and got the wicket of his opposite number Rohit immediately after lunch.

Brief scores: India: 376/3 in 84 overs (Rohit Sharma 103, Shubman Gill 110, Sarfaraz Khan 56 batting, Devdutt Padikkal 44 batting; Ben Stokes 1/17).

