Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs ENG 5th Test Sarfaraz scores fifty as India reach 376 for 3 at tea
<< Back to Elections 2024

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Sarfaraz scores fifty as India reach 376 for 3 at tea

Updated on: 08 March,2024 02:24 PM IST  |  Dharamsala
PTI |

Top

Sarfaraz (56 batting) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (44 batting) are manning the crease as the home side now leads by 158 runs. It was Sarfaraz's third fifty of this series

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Sarfaraz scores fifty as India reach 376 for 3 at tea

Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Sarfaraz scores fifty as India reach 376 for 3 at tea
x
00:00

Sarfaraz Khan scored a solid unbeaten fifty as India reached a commanding 376 for three at tea against England on day two of the fifth and final Test here on Friday.


Sarfaraz (56 batting) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (44 batting) are manning the crease as the home side now leads by 158 runs. It was Sarfaraz's third fifty of this series.


Also Read: IND vs ENG 5th Test | "England batters need to focus on their own batting": Nasser Hussain


Earlier, Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) made fluent hundreds as India surpassed England's first innings total of 218 all out.

England captain Ben Stokes bowled for the first time in this series and got the wicket of his opposite number Rohit immediately after lunch.

Brief scores: India: 376/3 in 84 overs (Rohit Sharma 103, Shubman Gill 110, Sarfaraz Khan 56 batting, Devdutt Padikkal 44 batting; Ben Stokes 1/17).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs England Test series India vs England sports news cricket news test cricket
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK