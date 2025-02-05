Hosts aim to build momentum in three-match series against England starting today ahead of this month’s Champions Trophy; skipper Rohit Sharma backs pacer Mohammed Shami to come good amidst pressure

India skipper Rohit Sharma at the Jamtha nets yesterday. Pic/AFP

The three-match ODI series between India and England begins here today with both teams aiming to build momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy. Under mounting scrutiny over his recent form — albeit in a different format — India skipper Rohit Sharma stands at a pivotal moment in his international career. With media trials questioning his performances and speculation rife about his future, the Indian skipper has a point to prove in the ODI series. Facing the press ahead of the series opener in Nagpur, a slightly ruffled Rohit tackled key concerns, including team selection, pacer Mohammed Shami’s form and the wicketkeeping conundrum among others.

KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant?

One of the biggest selection dilemmas heading into the series is whether KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant will don the gloves. Rahul, India’s designated ’keeper in the 2023 World Cup, was a consistent anchor, scoring 452 runs, though his middle-overs strike rotation has been questioned. Pant, in contrast, offers an explosive, left-handed alternative capable of counter-attacking and dominating spinners. For Rohit, it’s a ‘good headache to have’.



Mohammed Shami. PIC/AFP

“KL has been keeping wickets for us in ODIs for a number of years now. He has done pretty well. If you look at the last 10-15 ODIs, he has done exactly what the team required him to do. Rishabh is well. He is there. We have got an option of playing either one of them,” Rohit said. The buzz around Rohit’s future has only grown louder, with reports speculating on whether he will continue beyond the Champions Trophy. When asked about it, the 37-year-old appeared slightly rattled.

Playing down speculation

“How relevant is that?” he countered. “I talk about my future plans sitting here with three ODIs and a Champions Trophy coming up? The reports have been going on for years, but I am not here to clarify them. For me, these three games and the Champions Trophy are very important, so my focus is on them. We will see what happens thereafter.”

Shami’s underwhelming domestic performances following his injury break have sparked criticism, but Rohit was quick to defend the veteran pacer, citing his stellar World Cup performances. “He has not played cricket for a year and a half. Don’t be quick to judge players,” Rohit said.

“He has been playing for the last 10-12 years and has performed for the team. He single-handedly won us matches in the World Cup, taking a lot of five-wicket hauls. If he doesn’t get results in some domestic matches, it doesn’t make him a bad bowler.”

With an eye on the Champions Trophy, Rohit hinted at continuity in India’s aggressive ODI approach. “There is a certain type of cricket that we want to play, a certain brand of cricket we want to play. And whether it means we have to go and do what we did in the World Cup, we will try and do that,” he said.