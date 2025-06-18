Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Captain Stokes brings proven Test form vs India into home series

Captain Stokes brings proven Test form vs India into home series

Updated on: 18 June,2025 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

So far, Stokes has featured in 111 Test matches for England. Ahead of the India series, the left-hander boasts an excellent record against the visitors. In 21 matches against India, the 34-year-old has accumulated 972 runs, including one century and five half-centuries

Captain Stokes brings proven Test form vs India into home series

Ben Stokes (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Captain Stokes brings proven Test form vs India into home series
x
00:00

England are all geared up to face India in a five-match Test series, with Ben Stokes leading the home side.

So far, Stokes has featured in 111 Test matches for England. Ahead of the India series, the left-hander boasts an excellent record against the visitors. In 21 matches against India, the 34-year-old has accumulated 972 runs, including one century and five half-centuries.


In home conditions, Stokes has played 49 Tests, scoring 3,036 runs with eight centuries and 18 half-centuries to his name.


Ahead of the series, Stokes will be supported by the in-form Joe Root. England, however, will take on a Virat Kohli-less Indian side, as the Indian stalwart announced his retirement from Test cricket just a month before the series.

Speaking on Kohli’s retirement, Stokes said: “I did text him, saying it's going to be a shame not to play against him because I love playing against Virat. We both love playing against each other because we have that same mindset when we are out in the field, that it's a battle.”

Kohli ended his Test career as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer, with 9,230 runs in 123 matches. He signed off with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in the format.

Entering the series, one of the major concerns for India will be the feature of Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer has been advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to his workload management.

The five-match Test series will be played from June 20 to August 4, with fixtures scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord’s and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

Ind vs Eng Test series: Squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

England: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Test series India vs England ben stokes england sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK