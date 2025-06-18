Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Ben Stokes did so much for me now its my turn says Joe Root

Ind vs Eng Test series: Ben Stokes did so much for me, now it's my turn, says Joe Root

Updated on: 18 June,2025 02:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of the series, Joe Root will continue to chase Sachin Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs in the longest format of the game. Along with Tendulkar, Root will also look to surpass Rahul Dravid, who has the best batting average among the players who have played the India-England Test series

Ind vs Eng Test series: Ben Stokes did so much for me, now it's my turn, says Joe Root

Joe Root (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng Test series: Ben Stokes did so much for me, now it's my turn, says Joe Root
x
00:00

Joe Root, who has been enjoying his rich vein of form, has stated that it is his time to pay back everything to Ben Stokes, who has done so much for him. England are all geared up to clash against India in the five-match Test series.

"Ben did so much for me as my vice-captain, now it's my turn to give a bit back to him. It was difficult and weird coming back into the team after being leader. I didn't want to get in Ben's way or step on his toes, but I wanted him to know I was there to support him," Root told Sky Sports.


"I knew a big part of that was scoring runs. I wanted to make sure I could affect games with the bat, and clearly, if I was following his lead as a former captain, it sends a strong message to anyone coming into the team or not as established as myself," he added.


Ahead of the series, the right-hander will continue to chase Sachin Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs in the longest format of the game.

Along with Tendulkar, Root will also look to surpass Rahul Dravid, who has the best batting average among the players who have played the India-England Test series. So far, Root has played 153 matches and has scored 13,006 runs with a batting average of 50.80.

Considering his dominance against India, nothing is impossible for in-form Root in the upcoming five-match Test series. So far, having played 30 Test matches against India, he has scored 2,846 runs with an average of 58.08. He also has 10 centuries and 11 half-centuries, with a top score of 218 runs.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

Ind vs Eng Test series: England squad

Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Test series India vs England joe root england sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK