Adding further clarity to his role, Jasprit Bumrah revealed that he had already communicated his decision to step away from leadership responsibilities during the IPL season

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Jasprit Bumrah rules out full England series, confirms Headingley opener as certain x 00:00

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to feature in at least three matches of the upcoming five-Test series against England, beginning at Headingley. While the final decision on his participation across the series is still pending, Bumrah has made it clear that managing his workload will be crucial.

During a recent conversation with former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports Cricket, Bumrah opened up about his plans for the England tour. “Obviously, the number is not decided. First (Test) is definitely on, that is going to happen,” he said. “Rest, we will see how things are, what is the workload and scenario... but yes, 3 Tests is what I can manage at the moment.”

Bumrah’s comments come in line with head coach Gautam Gambhir’s earlier statement that the pacer is likely to participate in up to three games during the series. Both the BCCI and team management are keen to avoid overburdening the spearhead, especially given his history of back injuries and the intense demands of a long series in English conditions.

Adding further clarity to his role, Bumrah revealed that he had already communicated his decision to step away from leadership responsibilities during the IPL season. He proactively informed the BCCI about prioritising his bowling over captaincy, especially with a gruelling five-Test schedule ahead.

“There's no fancy stories to it. There is no controversy or a headlining statement that I was sacked,” Bumrah said. “Before Rohit and Virat retired, I had spoken to the BCCI during the IPL about my workload going forward in a five-match series.”

Bumrah emphasised that the decision was taken with long-term sustainability in mind.

"I've spoken to the people who have managed my back, I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads. And then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So then I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role, because I won't be able to give all matches coming to a five-match Test series," added Bumrah.

With Rohit Sharma stepping away from the red-ball format and Bumrah ruling himself out of captaincy contention, the BCCI has handed the Test reins to Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old batter will make his captaincy debut in the longest format when the first Test gets underway in Leeds on Friday. All eyes will be on how Gill leads a transitional Indian side and how the team manages the workload of their bowling spearhead across the demanding series.