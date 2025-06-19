The main concern for India will be Bumrah's participation in the series. The speedster is advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to his workload management. Team India will enter the series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, who took over the role after Rohit Sharma's retirement

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

Team India is all geared up to take on England in the upcoming five-match Test series. The first match is scheduled to be played at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground from June 20.

Ahead of the series, Team India's lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, will be eyeing two huge records. He is just five wickets shy of completing 150 Test wickets in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

The speedster also needs a five-wicket haul to complete his tally of 10 fifers in such conditions. Previously, Bumrah single-handedly dominated the Australians during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Leading from the front, he grabbed 32 wickets against the 'Baggy Greens'. Ahead of the England series, Bumrah's rivalry against Joe Root will serve as a mouth-watering contest.

But the main concern for India will be Bumrah's feature in the series. The speedster is advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to his workload management.

Team India will also enter the series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, who took over the role after the retirement of Rohit Sharma. Along with Rohit, India will also miss the services of Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sai Sudharsan will be one of the top players to watch out for in the series. After domestic dominance, the left-hander has also showcased his skills in the IPL 2025 to earn a maiden Test call.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

Ind vs Eng Test series: Squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

England: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

(With ANI Inputs)