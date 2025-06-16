Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Joe Root closes in on major records of two Indian icons

Ind vs Eng Test series: Joe Root closes in on major records of two Indian icons

Updated on: 16 June,2025 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Joe Root ended the WTC cycle with 1,968 runs in 22 Test matches and 40 innings. He also had seven centuries and the same number of half-centuries, with a top score of 262 runs. Considering his dominance against India, nothing is impossible for in-form Root in the upcoming five-match Test series

Ind vs Eng Test series: Joe Root closes in on major records of two Indian icons

Joe Root (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng Test series: Joe Root closes in on major records of two Indian icons
x
00:00

Stalwart Joe Root, currently in sublime form, will be the centre of attention as England prepare to take on Team India. The right-hander batter will continue to chase legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs in the longest format of the game. 

Root will also look to surpass Rahul Dravid to have the highest-ever batting average among all players to have played the India-England Test series. So far, he has represented England in 153 Test matches and has garnered 13,006 runs with an average of 50.80, including 36 tons and 65 half-centuries. With a best score of 262 runs, Root is England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket and overall fifth.


Even a moderately-scoring series of 373 runs will take him past Australian legend Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 Tests at an average of 51.85 with 42 tons), making him the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket.


The 34-year-old ended the WTC cycle with 1,968 runs in 22 Test matches and 40 innings. He also had seven centuries and the same number of half-centuries, with a top score of 262 runs.

Considering his dominance against India, nothing is impossible for in-form Root in the upcoming five-match Test series. So far, having played 30 Test matches against India, he has scored 2,846 runs with an average of 58.08. He also has 10 centuries and 11 half-centuries, with a top score of 218 runs.

He could also become the first-ever batsman to score 6,000 runs in WTC history. He is currently at the top of the charts with 5,543 runs in 64 matches at an average of 51.80, 18 centuries, and 21 fifties in 117 innings.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

England squad: Ind vs Eng Test series

Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

england joe root India vs England Test series India vs England sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK