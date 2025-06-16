Joe Root ended the WTC cycle with 1,968 runs in 22 Test matches and 40 innings. He also had seven centuries and the same number of half-centuries, with a top score of 262 runs. Considering his dominance against India, nothing is impossible for in-form Root in the upcoming five-match Test series

Joe Root (Pic: File Pic)

Stalwart Joe Root, currently in sublime form, will be the centre of attention as England prepare to take on Team India. The right-hander batter will continue to chase legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs in the longest format of the game.

Root will also look to surpass Rahul Dravid to have the highest-ever batting average among all players to have played the India-England Test series. So far, he has represented England in 153 Test matches and has garnered 13,006 runs with an average of 50.80, including 36 tons and 65 half-centuries. With a best score of 262 runs, Root is England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket and overall fifth.

Even a moderately-scoring series of 373 runs will take him past Australian legend Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 Tests at an average of 51.85 with 42 tons), making him the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket.

The 34-year-old ended the WTC cycle with 1,968 runs in 22 Test matches and 40 innings. He also had seven centuries and the same number of half-centuries, with a top score of 262 runs.

Considering his dominance against India, nothing is impossible for in-form Root in the upcoming five-match Test series. So far, having played 30 Test matches against India, he has scored 2,846 runs with an average of 58.08. He also has 10 centuries and 11 half-centuries, with a top score of 218 runs.

He could also become the first-ever batsman to score 6,000 runs in WTC history. He is currently at the top of the charts with 5,543 runs in 64 matches at an average of 51.80, 18 centuries, and 21 fifties in 117 innings.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

England squad: Ind vs Eng Test series

Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

(With ANI Inputs)